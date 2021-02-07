Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index
Web Desk
11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has improved three places to 105th position in the 2020 Democracy Index’s global ranking, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit.

Pakistan has assigned a score of 4.31, 0.6 points higher as compared to 4.25 in 2019.

Out of 167 countries, the Democracy Index categorizes 23 countries as full democracies, 52 as flawed democracies, 35 as hybrid regimes, and 57 as authoritarian regimes.

In the neighbours, Sri Lanka ranked at 68, India at 53rd, Bangladesh stands at 76, Bhutan at 84 while Afghanistan is ranked 139th and classified as an ‘authoritarian regime’ in the index.

Norway topped EIU Democracy Index, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand, and Canada were the other countries that made up the top five.

Corruption increases: Pakistan slips four places ... 11:13 AM | 28 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan ranked 124 out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2020 released by ...

Taking the recent development to social networking website, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan jumped three places to 105th position on the democracy index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

More From This Category
“Ab Kya Kar Diya Maine?” Ali Zafar asks fans ...
11:47 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
#K2WinterExpedition – Search operations fail to ...
10:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
ICC rules it has jurisdiction and can hold ...
01:34 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanks OIC for voicing ...
11:32 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
World’s first face and double hand transplant ...
11:26 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
PM Imran, UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed resolve to ...
11:13 PM | 6 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilal Saeed accused of fraud, theft of about Rs85 million
09:41 PM | 6 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr