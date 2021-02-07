Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has improved three places to 105th position in the 2020 Democracy Index’s global ranking, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit.

Pakistan has assigned a score of 4.31, 0.6 points higher as compared to 4.25 in 2019.

Out of 167 countries, the Democracy Index categorizes 23 countries as full democracies, 52 as flawed democracies, 35 as hybrid regimes, and 57 as authoritarian regimes.

In the neighbours, Sri Lanka ranked at 68, India at 53rd, Bangladesh stands at 76, Bhutan at 84 while Afghanistan is ranked 139th and classified as an ‘authoritarian regime’ in the index.

Norway topped EIU Democracy Index, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand, and Canada were the other countries that made up the top five.

Taking the recent development to social networking website, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan jumped three places to 105th position on the democracy index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).