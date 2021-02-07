Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has improved three places to 105th position in the 2020 Democracy Index’s global ranking, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit.
Pakistan has assigned a score of 4.31, 0.6 points higher as compared to 4.25 in 2019.
Out of 167 countries, the Democracy Index categorizes 23 countries as full democracies, 52 as flawed democracies, 35 as hybrid regimes, and 57 as authoritarian regimes.
In the neighbours, Sri Lanka ranked at 68, India at 53rd, Bangladesh stands at 76, Bhutan at 84 while Afghanistan is ranked 139th and classified as an ‘authoritarian regime’ in the index.
Norway topped EIU Democracy Index, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand, and Canada were the other countries that made up the top five.
Corruption increases: Pakistan slips four places ... 11:13 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan ranked 124 out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2020 released by ...
Taking the recent development to social networking website, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan jumped three places to 105th position on the democracy index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
ڈیموکریسی انڈیکس رپورٹ 2020 میں پاکستان کے رینک میں 2019 کے مقابلے میں 3 درجہ،جبکے سال 2018 کی رپورٹ کے مقابلے میں 7 درجہ بہتری
اس سال پوری دنیا میں صرف 38 ممالک کے سکور میں بہتری آئی ہے اور پاکستان ان میں سے ایک ہے.
فیملی لمیٹڈ پارٹیاں وزارتیں اور عہدے اپنے ٹبر میں بانٹ کر— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 6, 2021
- “Ab Kya Kar Diya Maine?” Ali Zafar asks fans after release of PSL ...11:47 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- PaK vs SA, Rawalpindi Test, Day 4 - Live Stream & Live Score11:41 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
-
- #K2WinterExpedition – Search operations fail to locate Ali Sadpara, ...10:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan reports 1,346 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths09:50 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Exit West – Obamas production to adapt Pakistani author's novel ...06:18 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Solidarity Day – Pakistani celebs voice support for Kashmiris03:38 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- 'Main Tera' – Azaan Sami Khan set to release debut album04:39 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
-
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021