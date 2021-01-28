Corruption increases: Pakistan slips four places on global Corruption Perceptions Index 2020
Web Desk
11:13 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Corruption increases: Pakistan slips four places on global Corruption Perceptions Index 2020
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan ranked 124 out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2020 released by Transparency International on Thursday, slipping by four spots from the previous year's ranking amid increased anti-corruption efforts.

The index for 2020 draws on 13 expert assessments and surveys of business people.

On a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean), Pakistan assigned a score of 31, a point lower than its score on the 2019 index.

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for the year 2020 has raised concerns about the integrity of the present government and anti-corruption drive.

The 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index report highlighted the impact of corruption on government responses to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, comparing countries’ performance in the index to their investment in healthcare and the extent to which democratic norms and institutions have been weakened during the pandemic.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, drawing on 13 expert assessments and surveys of business executives.

On the global scale, a look at individual nations reveals that the three countries with the lowest perceived corruption levels are Denmark, New Zealand,  and Finland while South Sudan, Somalia, and Syria being at the other end of the spectrum.

More From This Category
Top Court rejects Sindh govt appeal, directs to ...
01:45 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
'Look who’s talking' – Governor Sindh ...
01:26 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
ADB approves $10bn for economic recovery of ...
12:53 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
Prayer leader butchered inside house in ...
11:54 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Pakistan to start Covid-19 vaccination from next ...
10:35 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Karachi court awards death penalty to man for ...
10:06 AM | 28 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zaid Ali and wife Yumna are expecting their first child
06:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr