Model slips on ramp, recovers in style during Pakistan's Bridal Couture Week

LAHORE – The last day of the Pakistan Bridal Couture Week fashion show had an unusual highlight. A model slipped and fell, but recovered quite gracefully.

The ramp was graced by celebrities including Resham, Hareem Farooq, and Arif Lohar who performed his famous jugni, lifting the excitement several notches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal Couture Week (@bcwpakistan)

Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz also attended the event, calling it a successful portrayal of Pakistan’s soft image.