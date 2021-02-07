Model slips on ramp, recovers in style during Pakistan's Bridal Couture Week
05:38 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Share
LAHORE – The last day of the Pakistan Bridal Couture Week fashion show had an unusual highlight. A model slipped and fell, but recovered quite gracefully.
The ramp was graced by celebrities including Resham, Hareem Farooq, and Arif Lohar who performed his famous jugni, lifting the excitement several notches.
View this post on Instagram
Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz also attended the event, calling it a successful portrayal of Pakistan’s soft image.
Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week 2017 kicks off ... 12:22 PM | 9 Dec, 2017
LAHORE - The 15th edition of Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week 2017 kicked off with a show of modern spunk with classic ...
-
- South Africa needs 243 runs, Pakistan nine wickets to win Rawalpindi ...06:27 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup: FG Polo/Diamond Paints win ...05:59 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
-
- #K2WinterExpedition – Another search operation for missing ...04:32 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Bilal Saeed accused of fraud, theft of about Rs85 million09:41 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021