Model slips on ramp, recovers in style during Pakistan's Bridal Couture Week
Web Desk
05:38 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Model slips on ramp, recovers in style during Pakistan's Bridal Couture Week
Share

LAHORE – The last day of the Pakistan Bridal Couture Week fashion show had an unusual highlight. A model slipped and fell, but recovered quite gracefully.

The ramp was graced by celebrities including Resham, Hareem Farooq, and Arif Lohar who performed his famous jugni, lifting the excitement several notches.

Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz also attended the event, calling it a successful portrayal of Pakistan’s soft image.

Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week 2017 kicks off ... 12:22 PM | 9 Dec, 2017

LAHORE - The 15th edition of Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week 2017 kicked off with a show of modern spunk with classic ...

More From This Category
Rabi Peerzada pays tribute to Gen Bajwa with ...
06:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Another Indian actor 'commits suicide'
03:25 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Bilal Saeed accused of fraud, theft of about Rs85 ...
09:41 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Exit West – Obamas production to adapt ...
06:18 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Solidarity Day – Pakistani celebs voice support ...
03:38 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
'Main Tera' – Azaan Sami Khan set to release ...
04:39 PM | 6 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rabi Peerzada pays tribute to Gen Bajwa with portrait painting
06:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr