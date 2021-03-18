Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine

The coronavirus pandemic has swept the entire world, halting the normal routine and forcing everyone across the globe to seek refuge in their houses to avoid getting affected by the deadly virus

Now that the vaccines have finally reached Pakistan, the senior citizens and health workers are being vaccinated in the first phase. Despite the reluctance of the majority, here are some of the actresses who have set the right precedent to get your dose of the vaccine as soon as possible.

Reema Khan

Lollywood queen Reema Khan was the first actress in the country to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Sharing a video on her official social media handle, the 49-year-old diva shared a video clip of herself getting the shot in the US. Later, Khan also shared that she felt fortunate to get her second dose of the Covid 19 vaccine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reema Khan (@iamreemakhan)

Bushra Ansari

The living legend Bushra Ansari celebrated being a senior citizen as she gots vaccinated against Covid-19. Taking to social media, the 64-year-old actress shared the news with her fans and followers and remained true to her bubbly spirit. "All those who were hiding that they were 60 plus now have no choice but to agree to their age — like I did" she laughed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

Samina Peerzada

Another versatile actress of our industry, Samina Peerzada received the vaccination for the novel coronavirus. Sharing her experience with the fans, the 65-year-old lauded the government and thanked for the ultimate protection against the COVID-19 infection.

Thank you & Shabash Pakistan pic.twitter.com/0mYe8kraM1 — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) March 15, 2021

Armeena Rana Khan

The youngest actress on this list is Armeen Rana Khan who received her vaccination dose in the UK. The Janaan star was grateful and relieved after getting herself vaccinated Further, she shared that the vaccine did not hurt a bit.

“Just got my vaccine done, I’m so relieved and grateful. It didn’t hurt at all.” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

Also today, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan received a Chinese vaccine jab while urging the nation to ensure implementation of SOPs to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic.