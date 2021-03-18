Amid an unstoppable debate following the viral public proposal of a couple from University of Lahore, another clip of students at a Pakistan varsity has hit the social media.

The newest couple, whose identity is yet unknown, expressed their love for one another with a tight hug and little more kisses – but this time, the boy was on his knees.

The boy, as can be seen in video, gets down on his knee while presenting a bouquet of red roses to his love, who is wearing scarf and black abaya.

The couple, who are apparently standing on the roof of an educational institution, then hugged and exchanged kisses while their fellows celebrate the moment.

Last week, the video the UoL students took the internet by storm, sparking war of words between defenders of ethics and supporters of love.

In the clip of few seconds, the girl named Hadiqa got down on one knee holding a bouquet and proposed to Shehryar, who later hugged her to express affection.

However, the university administration found it against the code of conduct and expelled the couple for their act on premises of the educational institution.