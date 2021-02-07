South Africa need 243 runs, Pakistan nine wickets to win Rawalpindi Test
Web Desk
06:27 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI - South Africa scored 127 runs for the loss of one wicket in reply to Pakistan's 370 runs on the fourth day of the second and final cricket Test on Sunday.  

Markram made 59 and van der Dussen hit 48 unbeaten and took the Proteas to a reasonable position as both batsmen added 94 runs and dominated the last session of the day.

Mohammad Rizwan hit an unbeaten maiden test century 115 and shared a record-breaking ninth-wicket stand with Nauman Ali before Pakistan was bowled out for 298 for an overall lead of 369 runs.

Pakistan won the first test by seven wickets and has not beaten the Proteas in a home test series since 2003.

More info to follow...

