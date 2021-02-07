Number given to talk to PM live was a dud? Uzma Bukhari and Kamran Shahid claim so!
Web Desk
07:29 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Number given to talk to PM live was a dud? Uzma Bukhari and Kamran Shahid claim so!
Share

ISLAMABAD – In an amazing new revelation, TV anchor Kamran Shahid and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari have claimed that the number supposedly announced for the public to call on to talk live with the prime minister was that of a fax machine at the Election Commission of Pakistan office in Islamabad.

Shahid also said that a team of 15 producers had been assigned to the PM’s live show although routine shows are done with one producer and his team. However, for PM Imran Khan’s first live show, seven producers from state broadcaster PTV had been taken off their duties and assigned to the show.

The show was the prime minister’s first live show and the first one where he took live calls from the public. However, the claim that the line was a dud makes the authenticity of the calls taken on the show in doubt.

Prosperity sans effective rule of law impossible, ... 10:23 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that holding the influential and powerful people accountable ...

More From This Category
Pakistan PM Imran starts Sri Lanka visit on Feb 22
08:36 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s daughter injured in ...
07:39 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Rabi Peerzada pays tribute to Gen Bajwa with ...
06:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Biden wants immediate solution to Kashmir issue: ...
03:51 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
#K2WinterExpedition – Another search operation ...
04:32 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
UN alarms Pakistan to stay vigilant against ...
02:45 PM | 7 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rabi Peerzada pays tribute to Gen Bajwa with portrait painting
06:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr