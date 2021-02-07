Number given to talk to PM live was a dud? Uzma Bukhari and Kamran Shahid claim so!
Share
ISLAMABAD – In an amazing new revelation, TV anchor Kamran Shahid and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari have claimed that the number supposedly announced for the public to call on to talk live with the prime minister was that of a fax machine at the Election Commission of Pakistan office in Islamabad.
Shahid also said that a team of 15 producers had been assigned to the PM’s live show although routine shows are done with one producer and his team. However, for PM Imran Khan’s first live show, seven producers from state broadcaster PTV had been taken off their duties and assigned to the show.
The show was the prime minister’s first live show and the first one where he took live calls from the public. However, the claim that the line was a dud makes the authenticity of the calls taken on the show in doubt.
Prosperity sans effective rule of law impossible, ... 10:23 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that holding the influential and powerful people accountable ...
-
- 150 feared dead in India as Himalayan glacier bursts, washes away dam08:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Sharjah underlines potential market sectors for German investors in ...07:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s daughter injured in accident, taken to ...07:39 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Number given to talk to PM live was a dud? Uzma Bukhari and Kamran ...07:29 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Model slips on ramp, recovers in style during Pakistan's Bridal ...05:38 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Another Indian actor 'commits suicide'03:25 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Bilal Saeed accused of fraud, theft of about Rs85 million09:41 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021