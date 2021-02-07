Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s daughter injured in accident, taken to hospital
Web Desk
07:39 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s daughter injured in accident, taken to hospital
Share

LAHORE – The eldest daughter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz  has been taken to hospital after sustaining trauma to the head in an accident.

According to tweet by the official handle of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Mehr-un-Nisa Safdar was involved in an accident and was taken to hospital where she is being treated for her injuries and is out of danger. The party appealed to the nation to pray for her swift recovery.

More From This Category
Pakistan PM Imran starts Sri Lanka visit on Feb 22
08:36 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Rabi Peerzada pays tribute to Gen Bajwa with ...
06:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Number given to talk to PM live was a dud? Uzma ...
07:29 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Biden wants immediate solution to Kashmir issue: ...
03:51 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
#K2WinterExpedition – Another search operation ...
04:32 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
UN alarms Pakistan to stay vigilant against ...
02:45 PM | 7 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rabi Peerzada pays tribute to Gen Bajwa with portrait painting
06:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr