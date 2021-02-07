Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s daughter injured in accident, taken to hospital

LAHORE – The eldest daughter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has been taken to hospital after sustaining trauma to the head in an accident.

According to tweet by the official handle of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Mehr-un-Nisa Safdar was involved in an accident and was taken to hospital where she is being treated for her injuries and is out of danger. The party appealed to the nation to pray for her swift recovery.