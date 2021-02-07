Rabi Peerzada pays tribute to Gen Bajwa with portrait painting
LAHORE – Former singer Rabi Peerzada has paid a special tribute to Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa with a painting of the country's top military commander.
In a tweet, she shared her masterpiece and wondered how she might be able to give it to him. She added that her father was an army officer and thus she has great respect for the armed forces. She said the sacrifices of the armed forces and their bravery is the reason we have liberty, autonomy, and security.
My tribute to Our chief, sir may you live long with health and eeman, i wish i could give u this gift of my art @OfficialDGISPR
میرے ابو آرمی آفیسر تھے اس لئے میرے دل میں فوج کی عزت بہت زیادہ ہے، ان کی بہادری اور قربانیوں کی بدولت ہماری آزادی، خود مختاری، امن اور سلامتی قائم ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/2el3VUl5Hp— Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) February 6, 2021
Rabi also prayed for Gen Bajwa’s health, life, and faith.
The former singer had earlier paid tribute to Fatima Jinnah, Mother of the Nation, by painting her portrait.
