Sindh to start Covid vaccination campaign in schools, colleges from tomorrow

KARACHI – The Sindh health and education departments are all set to roll out Covid vaccination campaign in the province's schools and colleges from tomorrow.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah on Saturday announced the decision after chairing a meeting at the Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh.

Reports cited that all students enrolled in grades 9, and above would be vaccinated against novel coronavirus while the consent certificate would be obtained from the parents in this regard.

Shah requested the parents and staff to support the mass vaccination drive. He added that if administrators and parents of privately managed schools did not want their educational institutions to close for an extended period; they should help the government to inoculate the masses.

Educational institutions had been directed to cooperate with relevant DHOs for student vaccinations and provide space and necessary facilities to the Health Department teams for the purpose.

Sindh to vaccinate students of grades 9-12 at ... 10:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2021 KARACHI – The Sindh government decided on Monday to vaccinate students of grades 9 to 12 against the Covid-19 at ...

On August 31, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department had made vaccination mandatory for students of matric and intermediate students.

Meanwhile, an official notification issued by the education department had stated that the concerned students, across all the public and private educational institutes in the province, must be vaccinated against the novel disease.