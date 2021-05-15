Pakistan records decline in Covid-19 with 1,531 new cases in a day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 1,531 coronavirus cases in a single day, the lowest in over two months.

As per data obtained from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 83 people lost their lives due to the third wave while 1,531 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan conducted nearly 30,248 tests of the deadly virus, while the positivity ratio dropped at 5.06 percent.

Statistics 15 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 30,248

Positive Cases: 1531

Positivity % : 5.06%

Deaths : 83 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 15, 2021

The country's total death toll from the novel virus has climbed to 19,467 while the most number of deaths were reported in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in second place.

Of the 83 who passed away from coronavirus on Friday, 73 had been admitted to hospitals while 36 were on ventilators.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdowns imposed by the government across Pakistan, the rate of new coronavirus cases has declined by 61 percent of the peak cases.

US epidemiologist Dr. Fahim Younis, a fellow at the University of Maryland, shared the figures according to the available data.

According to available data, Pakistan is down to 61% of peak and cases are FALLING to 11/100,000



That’s good. Stay at it until case counts are <5/100,000 and speed up vaccinations https://t.co/psF8tb6OO4 pic.twitter.com/FpmCAW6LTg — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) May 14, 2021

Moreover, there are 11 infections per 100,000 people reported in the last few days. He suggested that Pakistan should further reduce this number to less than five out of 100,000 people and speed up the vaccination process.