Pakistan reports 656 Covid cases, one death in a day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan added another 656 new coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Monday morning.

According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan surged to 3.35 percent from yesterday’s 3.29%

As many as 656 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 19,611 samples in the last 24 hours, taking Pakistan's total cases to 1,554,591.Meanwhile, 161 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.

COVID-19 Statistics 01 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 19,611

Positive Cases: 656

Positivity %: 3.35%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 161 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 1, 2022

On Friday, Pakistan recorded 661 new cases and one death due to the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, NIH has asked people to adhere to SOPs issued by the government to prevent spread of COVID-19 during Muharram procession.