Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara to debut in Bollywood?
Share
Star kids are all the buzz in Bollywood whether their parents made it to the top or not, these kids will definitely deserve more spotlight than their peers. The newbies of Bollywood include Sara Tendulkar, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor with the list going on.
Reportedly gearing up for her Bollywood debut, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara might debut on the silver screen soon. Sara is amped up for the world of glitz and glam.
Earlier, it was reported that she is in talks to star alongside Shahid Kapoor.
According to media outlets, Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. The daughter of the Indian cricket legend has been interested in acting, even taking a few acting lessons. The 24-year-old studied medicine at London University, yet she wants to act in movies.
View this post on Instagram
However, Sachin Tendulkar denied the suggestions by saying that "Sara is enjoying her academic pursuits."
Tendulkar was annoyed at all the baseless speculation about her joining films.
Sara Tendulkar often maintains a low-key profile but the chances of her leaving fans and followers surprised with her acting skills may be fat. An extremely talented young lady who has supportive parents, it is probable that Sara may debut anytime soon.
Sara Tendulkar is already quite popular with an impressive 1.8 million followers on Instagram.
Indian man held for harassing Sachin Tendulkar's ... 01:43 PM | 8 Jan, 2018
MUMBAI - Indian police arrested a man from West Bengal state for allegedly harassing the 20-year-old daughter of former ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Elon Musk takes a dig at Biden admin using viral Pakistani meme03:52 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
-
- PMC rejects reports of restrictions on Pakistani doctors, students in ...02:59 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022