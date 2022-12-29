Amna Ilyas featured on international brand TOMS' Instagram page 

Pakistani actor-supermodel Amna Ilyas' charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her.

Adding another feature to her crown, the Baaji actress has become the first Pakistani to be featured on the international brand TOMS' Instagram page. The 35-year-old, the dusky and sultry model, also received the ‘Best Female Model’ Lux Style Award.

At the tender age of 17, Amna stepped into the world of acting and later worked as an actress. She has worked in several movies including Zinda Bhaag, Good Morning Karachi, Saat Din Mohabbat In, Baaji, and Ready Steady Go.

On the work front, Amna Ilyas was last spotted in the film Chaudhry which Azeem Sajjad directed and co-directed and produced by Neha Laaj under the banner of LAAJ Productions. It stars Sana Fakhar, Yasir Hussain, Nawal Saeed, Sohail Sameer, Jia Ali, Arbaz Khan, Saleem Mairaj, Shamoon Abbasi and others.