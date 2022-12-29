MeraDilYehPukareAaja dance girl stuns fans with new photos

Popular social media sensation Ayesha Mano, also known as #MeraDilYehPukareAaja dance girl, is a famous TikToker with over 700k followers on the social media application.

The model-dancer has emerged as a strong contender as far as the fashion sphere is concerned. Her enthralling Instagram feed gives a glimpse of her life, encapsulating fashion shoots including bridals.

This time around, Ayesha posted a series of pictures from the BTS of her music video 'Sukoon' alongside CJ Dhillon – an Indian singer and entrepreneur who resides in Chandigarh.

'Don’t expect the same in return????', read the caption.

Days ago, Ayesha grabbed the netizens’ attention with her performance on Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja.”

Several celebrities including Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit jumped onto “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja” bandwagon to recreate the dance moves of the viral girl.