MeraDilYehPukareAaja dance girl stuns fans with new photos

Popular social media sensation Ayesha Mano, also known as #MeraDilYehPukareAaja dance girl, is a famous TikToker with over 700k followers on the social media application.
The model-dancer has emerged as a strong contender as far as the fashion sphere is concerned. Her enthralling Instagram feed gives a glimpse of her life, encapsulating fashion shoots including bridals.
This time around, Ayesha posted a series of pictures from the BTS of her music video 'Sukoon' alongside CJ Dhillon – an Indian singer and entrepreneur who resides in Chandigarh.
'Don’t expect the same in return????', read the caption.
Days ago, Ayesha grabbed the netizens’ attention with her performance on Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja.”
Several celebrities including Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit jumped onto “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja” bandwagon to recreate the dance moves of the viral girl.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|261
|263.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|298
|301
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.5
|156.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168
|169.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
