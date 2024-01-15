WATCH: Nauman Ijaz and family brings dance floor to life at wedding

Revered by youngsters aspiring to share the stage with him, veteran actor, Nauman Ijaz's talent is unparalleled in the industry. Whether portraying positive or negative roles, he has effortlessly immersed himself in every character, earning accolades for his impeccable performances. For his ardent fans, the anticipation doesn't merely revolve around witnessing his on-screen brilliance but also catching glimpses of his beautiful family.

Married to Rabia Nauman, Ijaz paints a picture of domestic bliss alongside their three sons. The eldest among them, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, has inherited acting prowess and has already made a mark with his participation in several commendable projects.

Recently, the Ijaz family added an extra layer of joy to a wedding celebration, turning it into a spectacle of fun and light. Nauman Ijaz, the superstar himself, took centre stage, dancing with grace alongside his wife, Rabia Nauman. Not to be outdone, their sons also showcased their dancing prowess, infusing the event with energy and enthusiasm.

The dance floor became a canvas for the Ijaz family's artistic expressions, and the joyous moments were captured in a series of beautiful snapshots. Each image reflects not just the fluidity of their movements but also the tight-knit bond that defines the Ijaz family.

Here's what fans had to say: