PM Kakar arrives in Switzerland to take part in WEF

ZURICH –Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Kakar on Monday arrived in Zurich, Switzerland to participate in the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), set to commence in Davos today. The forum is scheduled to conclude on January 19.

This year, over 300 public figures will participate, including more than 60 heads of state and government, representing key regions worldwide.

Upon his arrival in Zurich, Prime Minister Kakar received a warm welcome from Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to Geneva, Ambassador Bilal Ahmed; Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Amir Shaukat; and senior diplomatic officials.

The prime minister is slated to attend three key thematic events: Preventing an Era of Global Conflicts, Restoring Faith in the Global System, and Preventing Economic Fracture.

He will deliver a keynote address on the theme ‘Trade, Tax, Trillion-Dollar Promise.’

Kakar will also engage in meetings with government and business leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Prominent political leaders participating in the event include Chinese Premier Li Qiang, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of EU Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of Argentina Javier Milei, Han Duck-soo, Prime Minister of Korea; Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain; Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation 2024 and Federal Councillor of Defence, Civil Protection, and Sports; Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine; Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium; Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego and others.