Islamabad police to wear body cameras for gaining public confidence
Share
ISLAMABAD - Capital Police have decided to place cams on uniform of policemen for restoring public faith in law enforcement.
The best thing about police uniform cameras is that they will capture images of law enforcement encounters with members of the public, including suspects, witnesses and passersby.
The recordings help keep all parties honest and allow them to gain some confidence in one another, knowing that anything anyone says about the interaction can later be verified.
These cameras will be connected with Safe City Project, while in this way several complaints about policemen especially serving at police pickets will be automatically resolved, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said.
Twenty cameras would be purchased initially which will be provided to cops serving at police stations in later phase.
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019