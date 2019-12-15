Fault in submarine cable disrupts internet services across Pakistan
Share
LAHORE - Internet services across the country are disrupted due to a fault in the international submarine cable at Doha, Qatar, said the national telecommunication company on Sunday.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in a Twitter statement said, "This is to inform you that internet services are impacted and you may face someservice degradation due to technical fault in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 at Doha".
PTCL in conjunction with the International Submarine Consortium, is working to fully restore internet services across the country, it added.
"We regret the inconvenience caused to out customers and will notify you as soon as the services are fully restored."
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019