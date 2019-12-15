Fault in submarine cable disrupts internet services across Pakistan
Web Desk
09:50 PM | 15 Dec, 2019
Fault in submarine cable disrupts internet services across Pakistan
LAHORE - Internet services across the country are disrupted due to a fault in the international submarine cable at Doha, Qatar, said the national telecommunication company on Sunday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in a Twitter statement said, "This is to inform you that internet services are impacted and you may face someservice degradation due to technical fault in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 at Doha".

PTCL in conjunction with the International Submarine Consortium, is working to fully restore internet services across the country, it added.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to out customers and will notify you as soon as the services are fully restored."

