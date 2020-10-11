#RIPMaulanaDrAdilKhan trends in Pakistan as slain scholar laid to rest

01:46 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
KARACHI – Renowned religious scholar Maulana Dr Adil Khan, who was assassinated along with his driver in Sindh capital yesterday, was laid to rest on Sunday.

Maulana Adil's funeral prayers were offered at Jamia Farooqia Hub River Road Phase II. He was buried at Farooqia University next to his father Maulana Saleemullah Khan.

Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani, Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Rashid Soomro, Superintendent of Jamia Banuria Mufti Noman, and Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also attended the funeral prayers of the deceased scholar.

#RIPMaulanaDrAdilKhan remained the top social media trend in Pakistan on Sunday. 

Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the case. 

Police told the media that the scholar was sitting in a Toyota Vigo, with the vehicle parked outside Shama shopping centre when suspects on motorcycles came up to him and shot him.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in-charge Raja Umar Khitab says this is “a conspiracy to incite sectarian violence."

President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday condemned the assassination of Jamia Farooqia head and resolved that the anti-Pakistan elements would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

In order to thwart the designs of anti-Pakistan elements, Alvi said, the people of Pakistan would have to forge unity and harmony in the society.

He assured that the culprits of the heinous crime would soon be brought to justice.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, the president prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

Last night, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the targeted killing, saying India was attempting to target Ulemas to fan sectarian rift in the country.

The premier stressed upon Ulemas from all sects that they must ensure people did not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design to destabilise Pakistan.

Maulana Adil Khan's killing 'an attempt to foment unrest by Pakistan’s enemies,' says Army chief

Also, in a statement, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed grief on the assassination of Maulana Adil Khan in Karachi the other day.

He strongly condemned the incident and termed it an attempt to foment unrest by Pakistan's enemies, according to the ISPR.

