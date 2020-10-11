PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ prices

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday asked the volunteers of the Prime Minister’s Tiger Force to regularly check the prices of eatables and post on their portal for discussion on upcoming Saturday.

On Twitter, the prime minister said that he would be meeting the volunteers on coming Saturday at Convention Center.

On coming Saturday I will be meeting with our Tiger Force at Convention Centre. From now till then I want our Tiger Force to regularly check prices of daal, atta, sugar, ghee in their localities & post on Tiger Force portal. Will discuss in Saturday mtg.https://t.co/dQIrvOM8uB — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 11, 2020

“From now till then I want our Tiger Force to regularly check prices of daal, atta, sugar, ghee in their localities & post on Tiger Force portal,” he said also sharing the portal link accessible at http://tigerforce.gov.pk.

He said he would be discussing with them the matter of eatables’ prices on Saturday (Oct 17).

Earlier, in another tweet on Saturday (Oct 10), the prime minister had resolved that his government would use all the resources at state’s disposal to bring down food prices.

Starting Monday in coming week, our govt will use all the resources at the disposal of the state to bring down food prices. We are already examining causes of the price hikes: whether there is a genuine supply shortage or simply hoarding by mafias; smuggling, if any; — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 10, 2020

He said from next week, the government would have its strategy in place and action would begin using all state organisations and resources to bring down food prices.