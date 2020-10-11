PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ prices
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
PM asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ prices
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday asked the volunteers of the Prime Minister’s Tiger Force to regularly check the prices of eatables and post on their portal for discussion on upcoming Saturday.

On Twitter, the prime minister said that he would be meeting the volunteers on coming Saturday at Convention Center.

“From now till then I want our Tiger Force to regularly check prices of daal, atta, sugar, ghee in their localities & post on Tiger Force portal,” he said also sharing the portal link accessible at http://tigerforce.gov.pk.

He said he would be discussing with them the matter of eatables’ prices on Saturday (Oct 17).

Earlier, in another tweet on Saturday (Oct 10), the prime minister had resolved that his government would use all the resources at state’s disposal to bring down food prices.

He said from next week, the government would have its strategy in place and action would begin using all state organisations and resources to bring down food prices.

More From This Category
666 new Coronavirus cases reported; 12 deaths in ...
06:34 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
Pillion riding banned for 30 days in Karachi
05:44 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
Govt disburses Rs1.4bln under Kamyab Jawan ...
05:33 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly ...
05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
54 cadets of 142nd PMA Long Course hail from ...
04:05 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
#RIPMaulanaDrAdilKhan trends in Pakistan as slain ...
01:46 PM | 11 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Market leader, fair & lovely now glow & lovely rebrands and changes brand narrative
05:19 PM | 10 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr