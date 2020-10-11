Maulana Adil Khan's killing 'an attempt to foment unrest by Pakistan’s enemies,' says Army chief
10:32 AM | 11 Oct, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also expressed grief on the assassination of renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan in Karachi the other day, the military' media wing said on Saturday.

He strongly condemned the incident and termed it an attempt to foment unrest by Pakistan's enemies, according to the ISPR.

The Army chief directed all out support to civil administration to bring the criminals to justice.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the target killing of Maulana Adil Khan of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi has said that India is attempting to target Ulema to fan sectarian rift in the country.

In his series of tweets, the PM stressed upon the Ulema from all sects that they must ensure that people did not fall prey to nefarious Indian design to destabilize Pakistan by fueling a sectarian conflict.

Imran Khan said we have prevented a number of such attempts preemptively in last few months.

He said that our intelligence organizations and law enforcement agencies will nab culprits of this murder also.

