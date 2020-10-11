PM Imran vows to bring down food prices in Pakistan from tomorrow
Web Desk
11:05 AM | 11 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government will have its strategy in place and action will begin from tomorrow using all state organisations and resources to bring down food prices.

In a tweet, he said the government is already examining the causes of price hike, to see whether there is a genuine supply shortage or simply hoarding by mafias or smuggling.

"We are also examining the causes of price rise due to international prices such as for palm oil, lentils and others.

Starting Monday in coming week, "we will have our strategy in place & action will begin using all state organisations & resources to bring down food prices.”

