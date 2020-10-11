PM Imran condemns Karachi scholar's assassination

Says India 'was attempting to target Ulemas to fan sectarian rift' in the South Asian country
Web Desk
08:27 AM | 11 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday condemned targeted killing of Maulana Adil of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi, and said India was attempting to target Ulemas to fan sectarian rift in the country.

In series of tweets, the Prime Minister said "Condemnable targeted killing of Maulana Adil of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi this evening. My govt has known & I have repeatedly stated this on tv, since last 3 months India's attempts to target kill Aalims from Sunni & Shia sects to create sectarian conflict across the country.

"The prime minister stressed upon Ulemas from all sects that they must ensure people did not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design to destabilise Pakistan.

Karachi’s cleric Maulana Adil Khan dies in firing incident 

"We have prevented a number of such attempts preemptively in last few months. Our intelligence organizations & law enforcement agencies will nab culprits of this murder also. Our ulemas from all sects must ensure people do not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design to destabilise Pakistan," he further tweeted.

