Karachi’s cleric Maulana Adil Khan dies in firing incident
KARACHI – Maulana Dr Adil Khan, a prominent religious scholar, and his driver were gunned down during a suspected targeted killing case in Karachi on Saturday.
The deceased cleric, who was head of Jamia Farooqia seminary located in Shah Faisal Colony, was son of a famous late scholar Maulana Salimullah Khan.
According to police, Dr Adil, his driver and another person named Umair were travelling in a Vigo car when they stopped near Shama Shopping plaza to buy something.
Umair left the vehicle to buy some sweets when unknown assailants opened fire on the vehicle and fled the scene.
Dr Adil and his driver received bullet injuries during the attack.
The scholar was shifted to Liaquat National Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the police said, adding that driver, Maqsood Ahmad, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) but he could also not survive.
Maulana Adil had complted a PhD in religious studies and had been taught in Malaysian before coming back to Karachi a few years ago.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the killing of Maulana Adil and sought reports for the officials.
