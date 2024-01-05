Search

Pakistan

Matric Exam dates and form submission deadlines announced

Web Desk
11:19 PM | 5 Jan, 2024
Matric Exam dates and form submission deadlines announced
Source: File Photo

The Karachi Board has announced the deadline for submitting in class 10 annual examination forms, marking the start of a crucial period for both students and institutions.

Dates for Form Submission and Fees:

Exam forms for private schools must be submitted online together with the required cash payment, which can only be paid at the National Bank with a fee voucher.

Late Submission Period Additional Charges
February 9th to 16th, 2024 Rs 200
February 17th to 25th, 2024 Rs 500
February 26th to March 4th, 2024 Rs 800
March 5th to 11th, 2024 Rs 1200
March 12th to 18th, 2024 Rs 1500
March 19th to 25th, 2024 Rs 1800

Guidelines for Govt. Schools:

Notably, unique guidelines were developed for labour department schools, municipal corporations, and government municipalities. Exam forms are available to these institutions free of charge from the board's account section. 

Furthermore, there are no form acquisition or submission costs for these schools.

The chairman of the Karachi Board said that this special exemption will benefit schools that belong under the categories of labour department, municipal corporation, and government municipality, reducing the financial load on these establishments.

Date for Matric Annual Exams 2024:

Apart from this declaration, the schedule for the Matric Annual Examinations of 2024 has been made public by the Sindh Boards of Committee of Chairman (PBCC). The start of the exams is set for May 17, 2024.

With this thorough update, students, educators, and relevant authorities will be well-informed and ready for the next round of exams. The Karachi Board wants to make the process easier for all parties concerned by moving towards a more simplified approach.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

05:59 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Elections 2024: Shah Mahmood and Zain Qureshi's nomination papers ...

01:29 AM | 3 Jan, 2024

National Highways and Motorways Police announce massive increase in ...

11:47 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers for NA-56 and NA-57 rejected

10:48 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Has KP announced additional winter vacations for schools?

10:12 AM | 30 Dec, 2023

Sections of Motorway M2, M3, and M4 closed amid heavy fog; Check ...

09:51 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

MQM's Raza Haroon and Anis advocate join PPP after meeting Zardari

Pakistan

02:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Lahore weather update: Provincial capital shivers as cold snap ...

01:32 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Suzuki Cultus latest price update in Pakistan - January 2024

10:31 AM | 3 Jan, 2024

Lahore-Islamabad motorway closed, flight operation suspended amid ...

10:54 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Five Adiala Jail officials suspended after rape, murder of ...

10:00 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

TLP unveils election manifesto, new party flag

10:05 AM | 3 Jan, 2024

Pakistan set to block SIM cards, mobile phones of non-filers from Jan ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:19 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Matric Exam dates and form submission deadlines announced

Horoscope

09:36 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 5, 2024

Forex

Rupee down against US dollar, Euro, Pound and RIyal - Check today forex rates - 5 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 283.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.4 191.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.31 751.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.5 211.5
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.21 41.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.69 924.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 731.86 739.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.67
Swiss Franc CHF 330.54 333.04
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices sees another dip in Pakistan

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs217,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 218,200 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,028 to Rs186,430 from Rs187,458, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remain unchaged at Rs Rs2,660 per tola and Rs2,280.52 per 10 grams. 

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $2,058 against $2,067 the Association reported.

Gold is considered a safe haven asset by many investors, especially in times of economic uncertainty and inflation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Jan-2024/gold-price-drops-in-pakistan
 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: