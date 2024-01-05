Matric Exam dates and form submission deadlines announced

The Karachi Board has announced the deadline for submitting in class 10 annual examination forms, marking the start of a crucial period for both students and institutions.

Dates for Form Submission and Fees:

Exam forms for private schools must be submitted online together with the required cash payment, which can only be paid at the National Bank with a fee voucher.

Late Submission Period Additional Charges February 9th to 16th, 2024 Rs 200 February 17th to 25th, 2024 Rs 500 February 26th to March 4th, 2024 Rs 800 March 5th to 11th, 2024 Rs 1200 March 12th to 18th, 2024 Rs 1500 March 19th to 25th, 2024 Rs 1800

Guidelines for Govt. Schools:

Notably, unique guidelines were developed for labour department schools, municipal corporations, and government municipalities. Exam forms are available to these institutions free of charge from the board's account section.

Furthermore, there are no form acquisition or submission costs for these schools.

The chairman of the Karachi Board said that this special exemption will benefit schools that belong under the categories of labour department, municipal corporation, and government municipality, reducing the financial load on these establishments.

Date for Matric Annual Exams 2024:

Apart from this declaration, the schedule for the Matric Annual Examinations of 2024 has been made public by the Sindh Boards of Committee of Chairman (PBCC). The start of the exams is set for May 17, 2024.

With this thorough update, students, educators, and relevant authorities will be well-informed and ready for the next round of exams. The Karachi Board wants to make the process easier for all parties concerned by moving towards a more simplified approach.