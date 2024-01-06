Gold price drops in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 6 Jan 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 January 2024

On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.

