Rupee registers marginal gain against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check 6 Jan forex rates

Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)