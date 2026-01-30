Capture Perfection: vivo unveils X300 Pro featuring 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto camera and Dimensity 9500

LAHORE – vivo today officially introduced the X300 Pro, a flagship engineered to push the boundaries of mobile photography and elevate the user experience across all scenarios. Positioned as the industry’s leading Professional Imaging Flagship, the X300 Pro features next-generation ZEISS optics, the evolved OriginOS, enhanced performance powered by the Dimensity 9500 Chip, and Refined Design upgrades. Together, these innovations reflect vivo’s commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect, setting a new bar for premium mobile innovation.

“vivo never stops exploring user needs, even before they realize them,” said Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo. “The X300 Pro shows how we continue to go further in imaging and product innovation, turning everyday scenarios into professional-grade possibilities.”

The X300 Pro is built around its professional imaging core, continuing vivo’s commitment to premium mobile optics alongside ZEISS to deliver a significant leap for photography enthusiasts.

The system is anchored by the all-new 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, featuring the Ultra-Sensing Sensor HPB and CIPA 5.5-rated stabilization for the most stable, ultra-clear telephoto shots in the segment. Complementing this is the ZEISS Gimbal-Grade Main Camera with the LYT-828 Sensor, engineered to capture real moments with stunning clarity that closely mirrors human perception.

The imaging experience is further supported by the Pro Imaging Chip VS1 and jointly defined Dimensity 9500 featuring a V3+ imaging Chip and a super-efficient imaging NPU defined exclusively by vivo, VS1 pre-processes every frame while the V3+ Chip handles post-processing, working together to deliver faster imaging and broader scene coverage. Elevated by vivo’s proprietary natural beauty algorithm, the upgraded 50 MP ZEISS Wide-Angle Front Camera allows users to capture wider scenes, richer details, and naturally stunning selfies. Completing the experience, the vivo ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender offers professional-grade flexibility, empowering users to go further and explore more with every shot.

The X300 Pro also debuts 20x Long-Range Motion Snapshot and Telephoto Flower & Bird Shots, featuring a distinctive mirror-ring effect designed to accentuate subjects and bring iconic ZEISS aesthetics into every shot.

Alongside the X300 Pro, vivo’s exclusive All-new OriginOS 6 makes its debut in Pakistan. Powered by Ultra-Core Computing, Memory Fusion, and Dual Rendering engines, the Origin Smooth Engine optimizes performance, making every operation faster, smoother, and seamless in transition. Built on a smart AI ecosystem, Origin Island enhances user interactions with intelligent suggestions, reminders for meetings or music, and task predictions.

Additionally, the device benefits from 5 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of security maintenance, ensuring a reliable and future-ready experience for users.

At the core of the X300 Pro lies the Dimensity 9500, a cutting-edge chip jointly developed by vivo and MediaTek, built on TSMC’s N3P process. It enables smoother portrait video, faster capture response, and stable performance under demanding tasks, delivering a premium experience for everyday use. The X300 Pro features the ZEISS Master Color Display and industry-leading Eye Protection Hardware, ensuring clear, comfortable viewing across all scenarios. Its 8T LTPO display achieves up to 2000 nits peak brightness for visibility even in bright environments, while 2160 Hz Full-Range Luminance PWM Dimming and Full-Range Luminance DC Dimming reduce SVM values, providing superior eye protection.

Powering the X300 Pro is a 6510 mAh BlueVolt Battery with 90W FlashCharge, up to 40W Wireless FlashCharge support, and 4th-Gen Silicon Anode Technology, combining high capacity with long-term reliability. Optimized for durability, the device is rated IP68 & IP69 for Top-Tier Dust and Water Resistance. Diamond Armor Glass and 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0 ensure instant, practical unlocking even with wet fingers, enhancing convenience for everyday life.

Completing the flagship experience, the X300 Pro’s design embodies sleek minimalism and unmatched comfort, crafted to satisfy the dual enjoyment of sight and touch. Its refined flat screen, framed by a 1.1mm Ultra-Slim Symmetric Bezel, delivers a truly immersive visual experience. The Unibody 3D Glass Design seamlessly integrates the camera module, offering both elegance and ergonomic comfort. The rear Coral Velvet Glass features a silky, fingerprint-resistant, and skin-friendly frosted texture. Available in two premium colors, Phantom Black and Dune Brown, the X300 Pro combines timeless sophistication with modern style.

Price & Availability

The latest vivo X300 Pro is launched in Pakistan at PKR 349,999 only. Customers can secure their pre-orders at their nearest mobile market from January 31, 2026. All vivo X300 Pro customers will also get vivo X300 Pro VIP box that includes latest vivo Buds, VIP card, a Tempered Glass Protective Film and vivo PhotoLens Magazine.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for X300 Pro along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo X300 Pro is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

For more details, please visit vivo’s official website page:

https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/x300-pro