US consul general visits flood-hit areas, inaugurates heritage project in Multan

MULTAN – US Consul General in Lahore Stetson Sanders on Wednesday highlighted the “enduring partnership” between the United States and Pakistan during a visit to South Punjab, where he reviewed American-funded flood relief, education, and cultural preservation initiatives.

During his visit to flood-affected Jalalpur Pirwala, the consul general toured a health and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) project implemented through UNICEF with US government support. He observed child malnutrition screening, the distribution of therapeutic food, and the restoration of water and sanitation facilities, and met with mothers, caregivers, and frontline health workers.

According to the US mission, Washington has provided $1 million to UNICEF’s emergency flood response, enabling the screening of over 44,000 children and treatment for 2,300 severely malnourished children. The assistance has also supported micronutrient services for more than 15,000 mothers, access to safe drinking water for nearly 11,000 people, and hygiene and disease-prevention outreach to over 58,000 women and children in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“These efforts are saving lives today and reducing long-term health risks for children and families,” Sanders said, praising UNICEF, the World Food Programme, and local health workers for their response to the floods.

In Multan, the consul general also inaugurated the US-funded restoration of the historic Ghanta Ghar, describing the project as an example of cooperation in cultural preservation and tourism-led economic development.

Sanders further attended a ceremony for 450 graduates of the US-funded English Access Scholarship Programme from Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan. The programme aims to improve English-language skills and expand educational and employment opportunities for students from underserved communities.

He also met members of the Pakistan-US Alumni Network from South Punjab, who shared how exchange programmes have helped them contribute to economic growth, innovation, energy security, and responsible development initiatives in Pakistan.