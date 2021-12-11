Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 December 2021
08:42 AM | 11 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 118,900 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 101,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 93,410 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.108,990.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Karachi
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Islamabad
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Peshawar
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Quetta
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Sialkot
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Attock
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Gujranwala
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Jehlum
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Multan
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Gujrat
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Nawabshah
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Chakwal
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Hyderabad
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Nowshehra
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Sargodha
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Faisalabad
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
|Mirpur
|PKR 118,900
|PKR 1,475
- Bilawal, Sindh CM fined for by-poll code breach09:57 AM | 11 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan reports 395 new Covid cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours09:29 AM | 11 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:12 AM | 11 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 December 202108:42 AM | 11 Dec, 2021
- Saudi Arabia honours Indian superstar Salman Khan as he begins ...12:15 AM | 11 Dec, 2021
Saudi Arabia honours Indian superstar Salman Khan as he begins Da-Bangg Tour of Riyadh
12:15 AM | 11 Dec, 2021
- First look of Jemima Khan’s first film as producer is out11:33 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Sania Mirza, sister Anum look fabulous as they dance for fun in new ...04:24 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Hiba Bukhari twirls like no one's watching in behind-the-scenes video04:10 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021