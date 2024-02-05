Search

How will be the weather on February 8?

Web Desk
11:10 PM | 5 Feb, 2024
How will be the weather on February 8?
Source: File photo

KARACHI – Weather observers have forecast clear and dry weather in most parts of the country on the election day — February 8.

Experts say there is no possibility of a big spell of rain on the election day. However, there were chances of light rain in western parts of Sindh and Balochistan on February 7, election eve.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the rain system would die down within 24 hours after light to moderate rains in some parts of Punjab and Balochistan. He forecast that on election day weather would be dry in most parts of the country.

He shared the forecast while talking about the heavy downpour that lashed Karachi for the second day on Sunday as many parts of the port city were still submerged in rainwater.

The areas that received heavy to moderate rain for the second day included North Karachi, Superhighway, Bufferzone, Nagan Chowrangi, Saadi Town, North Naziabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New MA Jinnah Road, Nazimabad, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Shah Faisal Scheme 33 and other areas.

The Met Office said nimbus clouds persisted in central and northern areas of the city, which received rains intermittently.

“The series of rains may continue intermittently till evening,” the meteorological department had said adding that it was after 40 years that the city was witnessing such rainfall in February.

Several areas experienced hours-long power outages due to heavy rainfall. Whereas, rainwater mixed with sewage overflowing from choked lines entered houses and hospitals in the port city.

