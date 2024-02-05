Search

Pakistan

Speakers at Kashmir Solidarity Day seminar at Pakistan High Commission in London slam Indian atrocities

Dr. Faisal says 'time has not diminished our resolve and support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters'

Web Desk
11:56 PM | 5 Feb, 2024
Kashmir Solidarity Day photo exhibition
Source: Pakistan High Commission London

LONDON – “Time has not diminished our resolve and support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing extreme atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces,” said High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK Dr. Mohammad Faisal. 

Speaking at a seminar hosted by the Pakistan High Commission in London on Monday to mark Jammu & Kashmir Solidarity Day, Faisal lamented that there are extreme violations of human rights in the Valley and Indian occupation forces are targeting innocent civilians, including children, with pellet guns. He said the number of people going blind has alarmingly increased over the years.

“The only solution to the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is to grant the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris, as per the UN Security Council Resolutions," Faisal emphasized.

The seminar was attended (in person or via video link) by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights & Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, UK’s Members of Parliament Lord Qurban Hussain, MP Debbie Abrahams, MP Imran Hussain, MP Afzal Khan, Dr. Abida Rafique from Center of International Strategic Studies AJ&K,  Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International, and Muhammad Ayub Thakur, Chairman of the World Kashmir Freedom Movement.

MP Debbie Abrahams, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Jammu & Kashmir, said: “We will continue to raise voices for the inalienable rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. She warned that incarceration of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik will affect the geopolitical stability and urged the international community to play its role."

“Even human rights organizations like Amnesty International are being restrained by the Indian Government to hide atrocities in Jammu & Kashmir,” said MP Abrahams.

Addressing the seminar, SAPM Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of prominent Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, said the world was witnessing a genocide in IIOJK and all lines of communications had been cut off by the Indian Government. The world must condemn this oppression, she said.

MP Imran Hussain, Vice Chair of APPG on Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan, said that India was trying to change the demography of Jammu & Kashmir by acting illegally and against its own laws. The Indian Supreme Court could not issue judgements on case related to Jammu & Kashmir, as it was an international issue and not a domestic one, added MP Imran Hussain.

“India is seeking support from other global powers to justify atrocities being inflicted on the Kashmiri people. Hence, we also need to unite and gather support for exposing the fascist face of Indian Government before the international community,” stated MP Afzal Khan, Vice Chair of APPG on Pakistan.

Other speakers paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the people of Jammu & Kashmir who have been suffering at the hands of oppressor forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier, the High Commissioner, along with prominent Kashmiri leaders based in UK, a large number of Pakistani Diaspora and media, visited a photo exhibition arranged by the Pakistan High Commission London. The photo exhibition highlighted the atrocities being inflicted upon the innocent people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:02 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Navy rescues nine crew members of stranded Indian tug in ...

07:36 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

COAS Asim Munir visits forward posts at LoC amid Kashmir Solidarity ...

06:07 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Hooria Batool becomes world’s youngest Chartered ...

05:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Top general inaugurates Pakistan’s Pavilion at World Defence Show

12:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt to provide gas connections in new housing ...

09:42 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle on ...

Pakistan

10:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

University student gang-raped, filmed by class-fellows in Islamabad

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for ...

10:31 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Imran and Bushra’s nikkah declared ‘un-Islamic’; get another ...

03:41 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Hajj training schedule announced for pilgrims: Details inside

11:34 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Nawaz takes a jibe at Imran Khan’s PTI at Gujranwala power show

10:51 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

PTI local leader gunned down in Abbottabad days before Pakistan ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:02 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Navy rescues nine crew members of stranded Indian tug in Arabian Sea

Gold & Silver Rate

02:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 6 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:27 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 6th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: