Speakers at Kashmir Solidarity Day seminar at Pakistan High Commission in London slam Indian atrocities

LONDON – “Time has not diminished our resolve and support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing extreme atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces,” said High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK Dr. Mohammad Faisal.

Speaking at a seminar hosted by the Pakistan High Commission in London on Monday to mark Jammu & Kashmir Solidarity Day, Faisal lamented that there are extreme violations of human rights in the Valley and Indian occupation forces are targeting innocent civilians, including children, with pellet guns. He said the number of people going blind has alarmingly increased over the years.

“The only solution to the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is to grant the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris, as per the UN Security Council Resolutions," Faisal emphasized.

The seminar was attended (in person or via video link) by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights & Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, UK’s Members of Parliament Lord Qurban Hussain, MP Debbie Abrahams, MP Imran Hussain, MP Afzal Khan, Dr. Abida Rafique from Center of International Strategic Studies AJ&K, Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International, and Muhammad Ayub Thakur, Chairman of the World Kashmir Freedom Movement.

MP Debbie Abrahams, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Jammu & Kashmir, said: “We will continue to raise voices for the inalienable rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. She warned that incarceration of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik will affect the geopolitical stability and urged the international community to play its role."

“Even human rights organizations like Amnesty International are being restrained by the Indian Government to hide atrocities in Jammu & Kashmir,” said MP Abrahams.

Addressing the seminar, SAPM Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of prominent Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, said the world was witnessing a genocide in IIOJK and all lines of communications had been cut off by the Indian Government. The world must condemn this oppression, she said.

MP Imran Hussain, Vice Chair of APPG on Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan, said that India was trying to change the demography of Jammu & Kashmir by acting illegally and against its own laws. The Indian Supreme Court could not issue judgements on case related to Jammu & Kashmir, as it was an international issue and not a domestic one, added MP Imran Hussain.

“India is seeking support from other global powers to justify atrocities being inflicted on the Kashmiri people. Hence, we also need to unite and gather support for exposing the fascist face of Indian Government before the international community,” stated MP Afzal Khan, Vice Chair of APPG on Pakistan.

Other speakers paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the people of Jammu & Kashmir who have been suffering at the hands of oppressor forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier, the High Commissioner, along with prominent Kashmiri leaders based in UK, a large number of Pakistani Diaspora and media, visited a photo exhibition arranged by the Pakistan High Commission London. The photo exhibition highlighted the atrocities being inflicted upon the innocent people of Jammu & Kashmir.