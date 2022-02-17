PM Imran set for 'significant' changes to cabinet as opposition woos PTI allies

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has planned significant changes in his cabinet to accommodate more leaders from the ally parties as the opposition has geared up to table no-confidence motion in the parliament against the premier.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the significant changes to the cabinet will be made within two weeks.

The prime minister would appoint five ministers of state in the ministries of defense, planning, education, energy and overseas Pakistanis, Dawn said in its report citing sources.

He has reportedly also directed Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood to play role to strengthen the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Report said that the PTI will induct leaders from its two major coalition partners — the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — in the cabinet in the upcoming reshuffle.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman announced the opposition alliance had decided to move a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Fazl said the alliance would contact the government's allies and take them on board to acquire a voting majority in the National Assembly to bring a no-confidence motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PDM chief said all opposition parties that were present at the meeting decided that this "illegal government should be sent packing".

"We will first do our homework. We cannot talk about a definite timeframe for this move," he said, adding that government's allies should keep the plight of the masses in their mind and make a decision accordingly.

Answering a question, the PDM chief said all the "homework" relating to the no-confidence motion will be completed before the Opposition's planned long march, which is set to begin on Pakistan Day (March 25).

"The PDM has announced the no-confidence motion at this stage because we have a firm intention of doing so," he said.