Ayesha Omar’s new dance video goes viral

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks and fashionable wardrobe choices.

Proving that she is a star performer at heart, this time around the Bulbulay star left the admirers stunned with her alluring dance moves.

Dressed in a western casual chic outfit, Ayesha shares a grooving video on her Instagram handle as she jumped on the bandwagon of #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge.

"When you’re dancing with a friend, it doesn’t matter if you got all the moves right. All that matters is, that you have fun while doin it!", captioned the Yalghaar star.

On the work front, Omar starred in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.