Dpm Dar Urges Unsc To Ensure Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

NEW YORK – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has urged UN Security Council to pursue an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and across the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

He was speaking at the United Nations Security Council’s Open Debate on the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question on Wednesday.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that immediate steps should be taken to ensure the delivery of life-saving food and medical assistance, restore humanitarian supply lines, and prevent famine conditions in Gaza.

He called upon renewed and reinforced international support to UNRWA, which remains indispensable to the survival of millions of Palestinians.

He emphasized to end the forced displacement, illegal settlement expansion and annexation of Palestinian land, particularly in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan welcomes the growing international momentum in support of the Palestinian statehood and full membership of the United Nations.

He also said that Pakistan supports the stabilization of Syria through an inclusive political process and Israel must withdraw immediately from the separation zone established under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, and from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights in accordance with Security Council resolutions 242, 338 and 497.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that in Lebanon, the ceasefire understanding and Resolution 1701 must be respected, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon safeguarded. He further said that we must support the peace process in Yemen facilitated by the UN and regional actors, particularly Saudi Arabia and Oman.