Heavy rain alert issued for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

NDMA reports that heavy rain is likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, and Hangu.

Heavy downpours are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Narowal, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara, and Sahiwal.

NDMA warns of potential tree falls, power outages, damage to weak structures, and traffic accidents due to low visibility.

Citizens are advised to stay away from trees, billboards, and unsafe structures during rain, park vehicles in safe locations, and avoid unnecessary travel.