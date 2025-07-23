Quetta ATC extends remand of tribal leader in ‘honour’ killing case

QUETTA – A Quetta anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the physical remand of tribal leader Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai — a key suspect in the high-profile ‘honour’ killing of a man and a woman — for another 10 days.

The case gained national attention after a harrowing video went viral, showing armed men forcing the couple out of vehicles into a deserted area and executing them at gunpoint. Political leaders and activists labeled the act an ‘honour’ killing. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had ordered swift police action, leading to Satakzai’s arrest.

Initially, Satakzai was remanded to the Serious Crimes Investigation Wing (SCIW) for two days. On Wednesday, he was again presented before ATC Judge Muhammad Mubeen, who approved a 10-day extension in physical remand at the request of the police.

In a shocking development, a video statement surfaced from the slain woman’s mother, defending the murders as aligned with local tribal customs. She claimed the decision was made by a jirga and denied Satakzai’s involvement, urging his release.

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) strongly condemned the mother’s remarks, branding them a violation of Islamic teachings, the Constitution, and the law. The council expressed grave concern that the act was seemingly carried out with parental consent, which it termed “deeply disturbing and unacceptable.”

PUC emphasized the state’s obligation to ensure that all perpetrators and facilitators are held accountable, rejecting any cultural justification for the killings. It called for an impartial, thorough investigation and stressed that justice must prevail without delay.