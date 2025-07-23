CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad represents Pakistan at IDEF-2025 in Turkiye

9:26 pm | Jul 23, 2025
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), represented Pakistan at the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF-2025) held in Istanbul, Turkiye, said ISPR.

The prestigious global event highlighted the latest advancements in defence technology and strategic innovations, attracting top military leaders and defence industry stakeholders from around the world.

On the sidelines, Gen Mirza held separate high-level meetings with Turkish Defence Minister Gen. (R) Yasar Guler, Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Col. Gen. Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, Deputy Defence Minister Gurbanov Agil Salim Oglu, and Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gurak.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the discussions focused on expanding bilateral defence cooperation and deepening strategic engagement in the fields of security and defence.

The dignitaries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence ties amidst shifting geopolitical dynamics and rapid technological evolution. The professionalism and operational achievements of the Pakistan Armed Forces were also lauded, particularly their effective role in counterterrorism and contributions to regional and global peace.

