Matric Results 2025: BISE Lahore, Punjab Boards SMS Code to Check Result

LAHORE – Matric Result 2025 is finally here as thousands of students across Punjab are eagerly waiting to check their results. However, as seen in previous years, BISE websites often slow down or become inaccessible due to heavy traffic shortly after the results are published.

To avoid long wait times, failed page loads, or server errors, students are strongly encouraged to use the SMS result service — a reliable and instant alternative that lets you access your result directly on your phone.

Every year, the official websites of Punjab’s boards face massive surges in traffic, making it difficult for many students to check their marks online. In such situations, the SMS service is the fastest way to get your result without delay.

Check Matric Result 2025 via SMS

Open the messaging app on your phone. Type your roll number (no spaces or dashes). Send it to the SMS code assigned to your board (see table below). Receive your result within seconds via text message.

SMS Codes for Punjab Boards

Board SMS Code Lahore 800291 Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 DG Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

If you’re from Lahore and your roll number is 123456, simply send:

123456 → 800291

While the official online portals will eventually shows instant results, SMS remains the most convenient and instant method, especially during peak traffic hours. Best wishes to all students receiving their Matric results tomorrow!