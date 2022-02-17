Saudi army chief makes first ‘historic’ visit to India
Share
NEW DELHI – Serving Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair visited India for first time this week.
The Indian Ministry of Defence in a statement said that Saudi army chief arrived in India on Monday (February 14) on a three-day visit that ended on Wednesday.
“This was the first ever visit by a serving royal Saudi land forces commander to India and marks a deepening bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries,” the statement added.
It mentioned that Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane had paid a historic visit to Saudi Arabia in December 2020 as he was first any top Indian general to visit the kingdom.
Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia received a Guard of Honour at the #SouthBlock, New Delhi.— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 15, 2022
#DefenceCooperation#IndiaSaudiArabiaFriendship pic.twitter.com/VJzfR73C1n
The aim of the visit was to boost bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.
Per details, Saudi army chief was received by Naravane February 15, 2022 at South Block where he was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour.
Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on General MM Naravane #COAS & discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.#IndiaSaudiArabiaFriendship pic.twitter.com/sU72L1EWPQ— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 15, 2022
He met the COAS for significant bilateral discussions and was briefed on security aspects.
“The relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has grown owing to common interests in economic prosperity, eliminating the scourge of terrorism and mitigating the effects of climate change. Defence diplomacy forms one of the major tenets of the overall relationship,” the statement read.
Indian Army chief makes first visit to KSA, UAE 11:39 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
NEW DELHI – Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Sunday, departed for Saudi Arabia and the United ...
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Saudi army chief makes first ‘historic’ visit to India03:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
-
- Babar Azam, Rizwan retain top two slots in latest ICC T20I rankings02:34 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran set for 'significant' changes to cabinet as opposition woos ...02:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- 'No option for US but to work with Pakistan', says envoy01:43 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- 'Saadhay 14 August' - Anwar Maqsood's play to be staged in Karachi ...01:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- 'Daadal' - Sonya Hussyn unveils the first look of her action film06:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Ayesha Omar and Sachal Afzal set internet on fire with new photoshoot05:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022