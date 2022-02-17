Saudi army chief makes first ‘historic’ visit to India

03:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Saudi army chief makes first ‘historic’ visit to India
Share

NEW DELHI – Serving Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair visited India for first time this week.

The Indian Ministry of Defence in a statement said that Saudi army chief arrived in India on Monday (February 14) on a three-day visit that ended on Wednesday.

“This was the first ever visit by a serving royal Saudi land forces commander to India and marks a deepening bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries,” the statement added.

It mentioned that Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane had paid a historic visit to Saudi Arabia in December 2020 as he was first any top Indian general to visit the kingdom.

The aim of the visit was to boost bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

Per details, Saudi army chief was received by Naravane February 15, 2022 at South Block where he was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour.

He met the COAS for significant bilateral discussions and was briefed on security aspects.

“The relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has grown owing to common interests in economic prosperity, eliminating the scourge of terrorism and mitigating the effects of climate change. Defence diplomacy forms one of the major tenets of the overall relationship,” the statement read.

Indian Army chief makes first visit to KSA, UAE 11:39 AM | 7 Dec, 2020

NEW DELHI – Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Sunday, departed for Saudi Arabia and the United ...

More From This Category
Meet the ‘Tallest Teen' in the world
04:23 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Solar cell invented by Pakistani scientist sets ...
03:11 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
India's ‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
09:52 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
Muzaffer Kayasan: Man who 'never recovered' from ...
11:00 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Taliban urge US to reverse decision of halving ...
01:17 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Erdogan in UAE on historic visit to revive ...
12:18 PM | 15 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar’s new dance video goes viral
02:55 PM | 17 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr