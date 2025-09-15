Umer Shah’s cause of death revealed

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani journalist and anchorperson Waseem Badami expressed deep sorrow over death of Umar Shah, the younger brother of social media star and influencer Ahmed Shah. Waseem shared news on his official Instagram account, remembering Umar as “the life of our Ramadan program Segment.”

Delving into details, the grief-stricken Waseem Badami said doctors informed him that Umar suffered complications affecting his lungs, which impacted his oxygen system and led to a cardiovascular arrest, resulting in his death.

Ahmed Shah’s brother Umar

He urged social media users and masses to pray for Umar Shah’s soul and asked Allah to grant patience to the grieving family.

Earlier, Ahmed Shah had shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram, writing, “The little shining star of our family, Umar Shah, has returned to Allah SWT,” and requested fans to pray for Umar’s forgiveness and for strength for the family.

Last year, Shah underwent a medical procedure, and was recovering. His family asked everyone to keep him in their prayers for a speedy recovery and good health.

Shah brothers become famous from Ramazan broadcasts. They are especially loved for their roles in annual show “Shan-e-Ramazan”, where their playful antics and engaging conversations continue to captivate audiences.