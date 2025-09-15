Sistrology star Iqra Kanwal’s husband summoned by Cyber Crime Agency in Betting App Case

ISLAMABAD – National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) continues to tighten noose around those spreading menace of betting and online gambling, luring youth to this scam.

Amid crackdown, Areeb Pervaiz, husband of YouTuber Iqra Kanwal, has been summoned for promoting gambling and illegal apps. Areeb has been notified to appear before the agency today.

Iqra Kanwal herself has also received a notice from NCCIA but has yet to appear due to childbirth. Earlier, notices were sent to Rajab Butt, Iqra Kanwal, and Ins Ali regarding the promotion of online gambling, and all three were summoned to the agency on September 9.

The investigation against YouTuber and artist Kanwal, accused of promoting gambling apps on social media, has been temporarily delayed due to her pregnancy. The inquiry, initiated on August 28, also involves other content creators, including Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai.

Kanwal submitted a written response to the National Coordination Centre for Investigating Online Activities (NCCIA) through her lawyer, Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq. She stated that, on medical advice, she requires at least two months of rest and is unable to appear before investigators at this time.

A latest probe revealed that Pakistan’s rising online gambling problem is being fueled by popular social media influencers promoting the apps, especially targeting young people. High-profile figures like Nadir Ali and others have reportedly encouraged betting through viral content, portraying it as easy money or fun challenges.

Authorities estimate billions of rupees are leaving the country monthly, creating a shadow economy and increasing gambling addiction. Public outrage is growing, with trending hashtags calling for a ban on online gambling, while regulators plan stricter laws and harsher penalties for those involved.