Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s new dance video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds are quite active on social media and their latest video is storming the internet.

Redefining couple goals in the viral dance video, the Jab We Met actor can be spotted dancing with his beautiful wife Mira Kapoor on her parents' 40th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared the adorable video as the couple grooved at a family event and danced their heart out to Bruno Mars' song Marry You.

"I think I wanna marry you! ❤️

Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram ???? You guys make us believe in everlasting love ❤️", captioned MIra.

