Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
03:45 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s new dance video goes viral
Source: Mira Kapoor (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds are quite active on social media and their latest video is storming the internet.

Redefining couple goals in the viral dance video, the Jab We Met actor can be spotted dancing with his beautiful wife Mira Kapoor on her parents' 40th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared the adorable video as the couple grooved at a family event and danced their heart out to Bruno Mars' song Marry You.

"I think I wanna marry you! ❤️

Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram ???? You guys make us believe in everlasting love ❤️", captioned MIra.

Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda join ... 02:40 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

The '#PawriHoraiHai' fever is transcending borders and gaining popularity across the border as the trend has taken over ...

More From This Category
Nawal Saeed wins hearts with new singing video
05:10 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Alizeh Shah looks ethereal in latest snap
03:14 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
BTS makes history with 70 million YouTube ...
04:16 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours again
02:44 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Is actress Sidra Niazi relative of Imran Khan?
01:42 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Watch: Coke Studio hit 'Pasoori' gets African ...
10:10 AM | 18 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nawal Saeed wins hearts with new singing video
05:10 PM | 18 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr