Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda join #PawriHoRaiHai trend (VIDEOS)

The '#PawriHoraiHai' fever is transcending borders and gaining popularity across the border as the trend has taken over the Bollywood too.

The viral video is of a young influencer dananeerr aka Dananeer, vacationing in the northern areas of Pakistan is trending across the social media platforms. Mimicking the Pakistani burger accent, she says, “Yeh hamari party ho rahi hai” (We're partying) in a funny way that has amused the netizens.

Now, leading B-Town heroes Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda have posted their hilarious personalised improvisation of the viral trend on social media.

Sharing the video of himself on set with a bunch of kids, the Highway star wrote: “Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai.”

The Jab we Met star posted the video on his Instagram and wrote: "#fakers faking feku .... better words were never said."

The ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ girl, Dananeer Mobeen, is now a social media sensation with her video storming the Internet. Earlier, upbeat #pawrihoraihai song by Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate was also loved by the netizens.