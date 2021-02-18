Woman held in Karachi TikTokers’ murder case, prime suspect still on run
KARACHI – The police on Thursday arrested a woman TikToker for her alleged involvement in the murder of four people in the city area of the Sindh capital.
The arrested suspect is a resident of Pak Colony, Karachi. According to the police, she had an argument with one of the deceased TikTokers, identified as Muskan. The initial investigations revealed that the suspect had called her accomplice, the prime suspect in killing - Abdul Rehman.
Earlier, the investigating officer revealed that the deceased Rehan had been named in a murder case, while a case of aerial firing was registered against Saddam. It also emerged that Muskan had links with drug peddlers in the Quaidabad area of the Sindh capital.
Police also revealed that Muskaan’s real name was Ruqqaya, and she befriended a notorious drug peddler of Quaidabad Abdul Rehman. Police have got hold of the pictures of all the drug suppliers with whom the female TikToker remained in touch with.
The police added that Muskan was divorced and had a son. Five months ago Muskan’s friend Rehman had quarrelled with Amir, following which, Rehman had even attempted to take Amir’s life. Both Muskan and Rehman were the residents of Landhi, police disclosed.


