12:06 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
TikTokers killed in Karachi turn out to be history-sheeters, police
KARACHI – Muskaan, Amir, Rehan, and Saddam, popular for their videos on Tiktok, were gunned down near Karachi’s Garden on Tuesday; the deceased had a criminal record, police said Wednesday.

According to the investigating officer, records show that the deceased Rehan had been named in a murder case, while a case of aerial firing was registered against Saddam. It also emerged that Muskan had links with drug peddlers in the Quaidabad area of the Sindh capital.

Police also revealed that Muskaan’s real name was Ruqqaya. She befriended a notorious drug peddler of Quaidabad Abdul Rehman. Police have got hold of the pictures of all the drug suppliers with whom the female TikToker remained in touch with.

The police added that since the killings, the peddlers identified as Rehman, Asif, and others have gone into hiding. A manhunt has been launched by law enforcement agencies to arrest them.

Post-mortem examination of the bodies have been conducted, whereas the early investigations discovered that the group of four had gone out for dinner when they were attacked by unknown assailants.

