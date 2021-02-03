Pakistan's Diana Baig shortlisted for ICC performance of the month award

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer, Diana Baig, has been nominated for January’s 'Performance of the Month award' by International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 25-year-old fast bowler played three ODIs and two T20Is last month against South Africa, taking nine wickets.

According to ICC, she, among others, has been shortlisted on the basis of “their performance and laurels from Jan 1 to 31”.

Who’s your ICC Women’s Player of the Month for January? Diana Baig ???????? Nine wickets at 13.22 in ODIs. Shabnim Ismail ???????? Seven wickets at 4.57 in T20Is. Marizanne Kapp ???????? 115 runs at 115 in ODIs. Vote here ???? https://t.co/lZfMwphyiK pic.twitter.com/1S3lTRKSwy — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2021

South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp have also been nominated for the category award, as per the ICC statement.

The award also holds men’s category for which India’s Rishabh Pant, England captain Joe Root, and Paul Stirling from Ireland have been nominated.

Pant scored 97 and 89 against Australia in the Test match respectively at Sydney and Brisbane; it was indeed a big win for India.

England captain Joe Root scored 228 and 186 to lead his side to a 2-0 sweep against Sri Lanka, and Ireland’s Paul Stirling scored three centuries from five international fixtures.

“The list is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world,” the statement read, adding: “The ICC Voting Academy comprising prominent members of the cricket family including senior journalists, former players, and broadcasters and some members of the ICC Hall of Fame.”

The academy will submit the votes through email.

“Additionally, fans registered with the ICC will be able to vote via the ICC website once the shortlisted players are announced and will have a 10% share of the vote. Winners will be announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC’s digital channels,” ICC stated.