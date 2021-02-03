Pakistan's Diana Baig shortlisted for ICC performance of the month award
Web Desk
01:03 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's Diana Baig shortlisted for ICC performance of the month award
Share

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer, Diana Baig, has been nominated for January’s 'Performance of the Month award' by International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 25-year-old fast bowler played three ODIs and two T20Is last month against South Africa, taking nine wickets.

According to ICC, she, among others, has been shortlisted on the basis of “their performance and laurels from Jan 1 to 31”.

South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp have also been nominated for the category award, as per the ICC statement.

The award also holds men’s category for which India’s Rishabh Pant, England captain Joe Root, and Paul Stirling from Ireland have been nominated.

Pant scored 97 and 89 against Australia in the Test match respectively at Sydney and Brisbane; it was indeed a big win for India.

England captain Joe Root scored 228 and 186 to lead his side to a 2-0 sweep against Sri Lanka, and Ireland’s Paul Stirling scored three centuries from five international fixtures.

“The list is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world,” the statement read, adding: “The ICC Voting Academy comprising prominent members of the cricket family including senior journalists, former players, and broadcasters and some members of the ICC Hall of Fame.”

The academy will submit the votes through email.

“Additionally, fans registered with the ICC will be able to vote via the ICC website once the shortlisted players are announced and will have a 10% share of the vote. Winners will be announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC’s digital channels,” ICC stated.

Five Pakistani cricketers nominated for ICC’s ... 11:21 PM | 3 Dec, 2020

DUBAI – Five Pakistan cricketers, three men and two women, have been nominated for the International Cricket ...

More From This Category
Rihanna shows solidarity with Indian farmers ...
03:39 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Lahore prayer leader butchered by wife, her ...
02:59 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Pakistan approves public hanging of child sexual ...
02:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Welcome to Pakistan – South Africa T20 squad ...
01:38 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
NACTA sounds alarm over foreign-backed terror hit ...
01:17 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
New gas, condensate reserves found in Hyderabad
12:43 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rihanna shows solidarity with Indian farmers protesting - Fawad Chaudhry praises her!
03:39 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr