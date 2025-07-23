Gujranwala Board Matric Toppers 2025; Position Holders List

LAHORE – Three students made history by jointly clinching top position in the BISE Gujranwala Matric Exams 2025 with a staggering 1187 marks.

Shafayat Rasool, Alisha Zaib, and Fatima Shirez make it to the top. This year’s results revealed fierce competition, with 19 students securing top ranks. And guess what? Girls stole the show! Female students dominated the charts, grabbing seven top positions, proving once again that the future is female.

Gujranwala Matric 2025 Toppers

1st Position

Shafayat Rasool

Alisha Zaib

Fatima Shireez

Marks: 1187

2nd Position

Muhammad Mohed

Muhammad Abdullah

Marks: 1186

3rd Position

Five students

Marks: 1185

BISE Gujranwala board extended heartfelt congratulations to all toppers, praising their unmatched dedication, relentless hard work, and the incredible support from families and teachers. A grand award ceremony is in the works to honor these shining stars.

BISE Chairman hailed students’ achievements as “a proud moment for the region,” urging them to keep aiming higher in their future academic journeys.