Babar Azam, Rizwan retain top two slots in latest ICC T20I rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan’s prolific opening pair – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – continued to dominate the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the updated rankings of all the three formats.

Azam is holding top position with 805 points followed by Rizwan who has secured 798 points. Rizwan has a thin lead of two points over South African batsman Aiden Markram, who has 796 points.

Babar Azam also continues to retain the top position in the ODI Men’s Batting Rankings with 873 points and he is followed by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli who has 811 points on his credit.

Pakistan’s left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman is the second Pakistani player to be named in the top 10 ODI batsmen’s rankings. Zaman has been ranked as ninth best ODI batter with 741 points.

Babar Azam has also been named in the top 10 Test batters, ranked at number 9 on the list with 750 points.