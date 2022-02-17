Babar Azam, Rizwan retain top two slots in latest ICC T20I rankings
Share
DUBAI – Pakistan’s prolific opening pair – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – continued to dominate the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the updated rankings of all the three formats.
Azam is holding top position with 805 points followed by Rizwan who has secured 798 points. Rizwan has a thin lead of two points over South African batsman Aiden Markram, who has 796 points.
Babar Azam also continues to retain the top position in the ODI Men’s Batting Rankings with 873 points and he is followed by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli who has 811 points on his credit.
Pakistan’s left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman is the second Pakistani player to be named in the top 10 ODI batsmen’s rankings. Zaman has been ranked as ninth best ODI batter with 741 points.
Babar Azam has also been named in the top 10 Test batters, ranked at number 9 on the list with 750 points.
Babar retains top spot, Fakhar sneaks in top 10 ... 03:45 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to retain the top place while Fakhar Zaman broke into the top 10 of ...
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
-
- Babar Azam, Rizwan retain top two slots in latest ICC T20I rankings02:34 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran set for 'significant' changes to cabinet as opposition woos ...02:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- 'No option for US but to work with Pakistan', says envoy01:43 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
-
-
- 'Daadal' - Sonya Hussyn unveils the first look of her action film06:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Ayesha Omar and Sachal Afzal set internet on fire with new photoshoot05:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022